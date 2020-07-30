Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.64 ($122.07).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA stock opened at €111.70 ($125.51) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($129.21). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.90.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.