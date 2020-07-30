Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.64 ($122.07).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €111.70 ($125.51) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($129.21). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.90.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

