Megan Faust Sells 50,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at $881,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $55,845.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $54,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,014,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 793.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,238,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,243,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

