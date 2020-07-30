Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 214,499 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 34,380 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $3,648,749.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $6,945,645.44.

On Monday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16.

On Thursday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,273 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,583,810.10.

On Monday, July 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50.

On Thursday, July 9th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25.

MEDP stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 900 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

