Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 29,019 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 29,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $3,204,568.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,095,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 900 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

