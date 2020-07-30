Mediwound (MDWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Mediwound to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 75.91% and a net margin of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect Mediwound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.