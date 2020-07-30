Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $4.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.17 million. Mediwound posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $21.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.05 million, with estimates ranging from $30.99 million to $33.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mediwound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Mediwound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mediwound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Mediwound in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

