Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Steven Walske Sells 200,000 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Steven Walske sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $6,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,541 shares in the company, valued at $22,029,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Medallia stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
