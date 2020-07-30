Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Steven Walske Sells 200,000 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Steven Walske sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $6,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,541 shares in the company, valued at $22,029,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Medallia stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

