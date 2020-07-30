MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from MCP Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

MCP Master Income Trust has a 12 month low of A$1.27 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of A$2.09 ($1.43). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.76.

Get MCP Master Income Trust alerts:

About MCP Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MCP Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCP Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.