Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

