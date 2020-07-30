McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

