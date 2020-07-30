McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $16.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NYSE MCK opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

