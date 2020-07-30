Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $4,401,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

