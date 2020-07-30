Marshall Mohr Sells 7,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Mohr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $695.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $597.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,467,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

