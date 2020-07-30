Marshall C. Turner Sells 4,246 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XLNX opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.