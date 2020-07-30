Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Marcus stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 29.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 172,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 172,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

