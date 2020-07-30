Marathon Petroleum Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 55.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of -115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.2%.

NYSE:MPC opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

