Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,451,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,906,449.40.

Phillip Charles Walford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$394,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$800,000.00.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 million and a P/E ratio of -90.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marathon Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.55.

MOZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$2.30 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

