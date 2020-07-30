Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,451,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,906,449.40.
Phillip Charles Walford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 8th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$394,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 18th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$1,208,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$800,000.00.
MOZ stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 million and a P/E ratio of -90.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marathon Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.55.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.
