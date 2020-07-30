MAI Capital Management Sells 7,607 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

