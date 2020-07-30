MAI Capital Management Sells 39 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $281.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $2.40. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

