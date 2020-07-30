MAI Capital Management Sells 379 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

