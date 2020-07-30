MAI Capital Management Sells 10,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after acquiring an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,274,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.