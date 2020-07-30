MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 707,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.