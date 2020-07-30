MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,035 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

ZBH stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

