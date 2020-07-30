MAI Capital Management Makes New $309,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,475,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,742,000. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of J opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.