MAI Capital Management Invests $419,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

CARR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

