MAI Capital Management Has $655,000 Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 39,347 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $16,638,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,593 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

