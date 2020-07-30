MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,459,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.70. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.