Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

