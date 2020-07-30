LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,621,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

