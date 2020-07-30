Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.26. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of LXFR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.73. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 89.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

