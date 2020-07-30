Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $325.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $337.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

