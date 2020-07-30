Los Cerros Ltd (ASX:LCL) Insider Buys A$18,750.00 in Stock

Los Cerros Ltd (ASX:LCL) insider Ross Ashton bought 937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,750.00 ($12,842.47).

Ross Ashton also recently made the following trade(s):

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.04. Los Cerros Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.12 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.

Metminco Limited offers gold and other metals mining and exploration services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Perth, Australia.

