Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on L. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

TSE:L opened at C$69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.80. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8200003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total transaction of C$225,577.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,896.39.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

