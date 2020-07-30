Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$225,577.73 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total value of C$225,577.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,896.39.

L opened at C$69.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.8200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

L has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

