Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.