LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of LHC Group worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

