LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells $12,020.00 in Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $12,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,646,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

