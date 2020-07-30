Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,600 Shares

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 300 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $3,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,600 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $16,992.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMG opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Leo Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

