Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $277.42

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $277.42 and last traded at $274.58, with a volume of 185700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.80. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,505,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,812 shares of company stock worth $2,056,597. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.