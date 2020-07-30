Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stake Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 83,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

