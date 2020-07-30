LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €118.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.80 ($130.11) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.24 ($132.85).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €119.50 ($134.27) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($110.67). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.59.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

