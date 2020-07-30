Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells $48,060.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $354,221.25.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $619.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lantheus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

