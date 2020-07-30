Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Director Diana M. Murphy Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Landstar System stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Landstar System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

