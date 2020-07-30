Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $204.63 and last traded at $204.42, with a volume of 36589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.30.

The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.72.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.30.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

