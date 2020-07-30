Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.30. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.72.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

