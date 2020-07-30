Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives $33.95 Average PT from Analysts

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

KR stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

