Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.79.

KHC stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,203,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 487,057 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

