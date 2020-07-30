Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.