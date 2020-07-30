Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €37.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.20 ($41.80) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SKB. HSBC set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koenig & Bauer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.22 ($39.57).

SKB opened at €18.70 ($21.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.01 million and a PE ratio of 48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €14.42 ($16.20) and a fifty-two week high of €41.22 ($46.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.51.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

