Knowles Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,545% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of KN opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Knowles by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

